Outside lane of Loop 323 at Old Jacksonville Highway closed after vehicle strikes utility pole

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The outside lane of Loop 323 at Old Jacksonville Highway is closed after a one-vehicle accident.

According to Tyler PD Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, a vehicle struck a utility pole that is hanging towards the loop.

Traffic is closed for all people turning left onto the Loop from Old Jacksonville Highway.

Police ask that you avoid this area as it will be some time until the pole can be replaced. Until then, officers will be in the roadway.

Photo courtesy of Andy Erbaugh

This is a developing story. KETK will keep you updated as more information comes in.