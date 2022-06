WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An overturned 18-wheeler is blocking FM 14 in Wood County, according to TxDOT.

TxDOT said this happened approximately half a mile south of Highway 37 and is blocking both lanes. FM 14 is closed at that location.

TxDOT is on the way to help with traffic control. No information has been released about possible injuries.

This is a developing story. KETK will keep you updated as we learn more information.