CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – State Highway 7 East in Crockett is blocked after an 18-wheeler overturned and spilled diesel on the roadway, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The 18-wheeler is blocking State Highway 17 at the Houston County Airport where crews are currently trying to get one lane of the road open.

Officials estimate that the roadway will be cleared by 6 p.m.