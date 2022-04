GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – A trailer overturned in Gladewater early Friday morning could cause significant traffic delays for morning commuters.

TxDOT reported the accident just after 6:30 a.m. It’s unclear if the driver was injured in the crash.

The wreck occurred at the intersection of Loop 485 and U.S. Highway 271.

Clean-up is estimated to take around 3 hours. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if they can.