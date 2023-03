PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The Palestine Police Department released two roads that could impact your daily routine due to closures.

The streets that will be closed on March 1 include:

Yeager Street, between W Oak and McNeil Street will be closed until 4 p.m. for utility repairs

S Sylvan Street between Vaughn and Jolly Street will be closed all day due to repairs

“Questions and concerns can be directed to Public Works by calling 903-731-8423.” Palestine Police Department