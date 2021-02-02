Paluxy Dr. in Tyler closed due to down power lines after driver struck utility pole

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – All lanes of traffic on Paluxy Dr. in Tyler are currently closed after an early-morning wreck.

The car struck a utility pole around 2:45 a.m., cause power lines to drop across the street. The driver had minor injuries and was taken to UT Health.

Tyler PD officers are in the roadway directing traffic. Officer Andy Erbaugh is asking drivers to find an alternate way to work or school.

There is no estimated time from Oncor on when the power line will be repaired.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.