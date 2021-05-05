Part of County Road 1113 in Smith County to be closed for 6 weeks for repairs

Traffic & Roads

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ROAD CLOSED PIC MGN

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A part of County Road 1113 will be closed beginning on May 10 for repairs.

The street is also known as Lake Placid Road, and it will be shut down between Greenbriar Road and CR 1101, according to Smith County.

The county has hired Texana Land & Asphalt, Inc. to improve 1.87 miles of of County Road 1113 between Greenbriar Road (CR 1125) and CR 1141.

Crews will remove a metal culvert and construct a concrete box culvert under CR 1113 said Frank Davis, a Smith County Engineer.

The shut down will last six weeks. People should try to take another route.

Message boards have also been put up on County Road 1113 to tell people about the road closure.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51