PHOTOS: Box truck carry mail rolls over in Lufkin, expect delays from cleanup

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin drivers should be aware of a possible delay heading into work Tuesday morning.

Jessica Pebsworth, the Communications Director for local police, released a statement saying there was a rollover accident just after 4:30 a.m. The crash was in front of the Farmer’s Market on Loop 287.

A box truck carrying mail was headed north on the Loop toward Nacogdoches “when the driver left the road for an unknown reason. The truck then rolled into a ditch and mail spilled all over the road.

The driver was able to escape and was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as cleanup and mail collection is ongoing.

