LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – One northbound lane was blocked due to a commercial truck getting stuck underneath a bridge in Longview.

The commercial truck struck the Green Street Bridge blocking the 100 block of South Green between East Cotton Street and East Tyler Street.

Photo Courtesy of Longview Police Department.

Photo Courtesy of Longview Police Department.

The truck has been cleared and emergency personnel have left the scene. Traffic is back to normal.