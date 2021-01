LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – County Line Road at Hickory Creek in Polk County will be closed beginning Jan. 11 while crews replace a bridge.

Barricades will prohibit motorists from traveling near the construction site. Motorists should be alert for workers and equipment and choose alternate routes if possible, said TxDOT.

Longview Bridge and Road is doing the work as part of a $1.7 million contract that includes work on other bridge replacements on Nettles Cemetery Road and County Line Road.