Portion of Paluxy Drive temporarily shut down in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Paluxy Drive, south of Loop 323 to Glen Arbor Drive will be shut down to south bound traffic for Oncor Electric to replace a power pole in the area, according to the Tyler Police Department.

The work will start at 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13, and is expected to take one to two hours. The lanes will be reopened once the repairs are complete.

North bound traffic on Paluxy Drive will not be affected.

