Photo from Dec. 1 of the sinkhole on Rice Road

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The sinkhole saga continues on Rice Road in Tyler.

Starting Sunday night, a portion of Rice Road from S. Broadway Avenue to Old Bullard Road will be closed. Old Bullard Road will be closed to northbound traffic as well.

Work on the road and sinkhole is slated to begin on Monday morning, according to the city of Tyler. Signage will be posted to help guide drivers while they deal with the road work.

They hope to have the sinkhole repaired, the road repaved and be ready to open again on Tuesday, Jan. 17, depending on weather and road conditions.

Problems began on Dec. 1 when Rice Road closed due to the discovery of the sinkhole. Crews initially estimated repairs could take up to 72 hours, but that timeline was extended due to setbacks including the location of telecommunication, fiber, gas and other utility lines buried in the area.

City officials told KETK that weather, age of the infrastructure and depth to reach the bottom of the manhole also contributed to the extension of the repairs.

After an investigation, city officials decided a damaged storm water line caused soil to be displaced into the storm sewer line, which let water saturate the ground under the road.