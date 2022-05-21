CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Texas Department of Transportation recently announced that a portion of SH 135 in Cherokee County, south of Troup, beginning June 1.

The closed off area is located from 2.44 miles south of SH 110 in Troup to 5.12 miles north of US 69 in Jacksonville, according to TxDOT.

Crews will reportedly be performing bridge replacements on the Mud Creek and the Mud Creek Relief bridges. The closure is expected to last until Spring 2023.

TxDOT says that the project consists of the removal of the existing bridges, construction of new bridges, road widening, and roadway resurfacing. Through traffic on SH 135 will be detoured onto FM 2064 for the duration of the closure.