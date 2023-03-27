TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Portions of the roadway at the South Broadway Avenue and Grande Boulevard intersection will be closed nightly from March 29 to March 31.

The roads will be closed due to contractors working on sewer lines in the area. Contractors will be working from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. to minimize the impact on traffic, the city said.

The City of Tyler said for drivers to expect lane closures and traffic delays, and ask motorists to use caution and look out for traffic signs while driving in the area.