RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said a vehicle has struck a telephone pole in the 4300 of SH 64 between Loop 571 and County Road 424.

They added that they expect minor delays and advise drivers to be cautious on the slick roads.

Power is out in the area, roughly 100 customers are with out power in Rusk County. SWEPCO is responding to the outage, according to Rusk County OEM.