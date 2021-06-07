Road closed at FM 2972 and Highway 69 North in Rusk due to low power lines

RUSK, Texas (KETK)- A road is partially closed in Rusk due to low power lines.

Traffic is not being allowed to turn from Highway 69 North to FM 2972 or from FM 2972 to Highway 69.

“If all possible avoid this area,” wrote the Rusk Police Department.

Highway 69 is still open, but traffic is being affected at the intersection.

CR 1601 behind UT Health is an alternated route that people can use to travel from FM 2972 to Highway 69, according to police.

