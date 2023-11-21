TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The road closure of Fleishel Avenue and Lake Street in the medical district will be reopening Wednesday, according to sources at UT Tyler.

The closures to accommodate the construction for the upcoming UT Tyler Medical School will not be the last road closures to expect. According to UT Tyler, following the reopening at Fleishel Avenue, Lake Street will be closed through early January.

The intersections of Lake Street and Beckham Avenue as well as Lake Street and Fleishel Avenue will remain open.