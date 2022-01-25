Roadwork in Lufkin to close lanes on several streets this week

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Crews will begin to work on several streets in Lufkin on Wednesday and this will impact traffic.

Mill and inlay work will begin on Brentwood Drive near the Crown Colony Subdivision Wednesday morning and it will go towards FM 58. Traffic will be led by a lead car through the work zone.

Only one lane will be open, and crews will begin their work after the peak morning traffic has passed.

Mill and inlay work is also expected this week on Lufkin Avenue from Timberland Drive to SL 287.

This will cause both outbound lanes from Timberland Drive to be closed. The inbound traffic on SL 287 will also only be able to use one lane.

Officials will be managing traffic in this work zone and close to the Lufkin High School as crews work this week.

After the roadwork is finished on Brentwood, employees will move to SH 94 at the SL 287/Frank Street intersection to mill and inlay the street. There will be alternating lane closures during the process.

Motorists are urged to choose alternate routes, prepare for delays and reduce speed. Obey all traffic control set through these work zones, said DPS. Visit drivetexas.org for road conditions/closures statewide.