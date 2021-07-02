Rusk County officials responding to possible head-on collision

Traffic & Roads

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County emergency crews are responding to a possible head-on collision Friday morning.

The Office of Emergency Management posted just after 8 a.m. that two cars had collided on U.S. 79 south near CR 472. The intersection is between the towns of Henderson and New Summerfield.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash or even what types of cars are involved.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, DPS, EMS, and the Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department are responding to the accident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51