ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — TxDOT announced the start of roadway resurfacing for safety improvements on Highway 175/East Corsicana Street in Athens.

Roadwork was set to begin on May 30 and striping is set to begin during the week of June 5. TxDOT said the roadway will have four lanes until the final striping is placed.

The goal of the project is to improve safety along the corridor by reducing the road from four to three lanes and adding a continuous center turn lane, TxDOT said.

“The decision to modify BUS 175 comes as part of TxDOT’s ongoing commitment to ensuring the safety of motorists and pedestrians. By reducing the road to three lanes, TxDOT aims to enhance traffic flow and reduce rear-end crashes, which have been a concern in the area,” TxDOT said in a release.

TxDOT encourages drivers to drive carefully in the area and follow signs while construction is underway.