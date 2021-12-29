Section of E. Front Street in Tyler closed due to downed power lines

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The portion of E. Front Street between Palmer Avenue and Old Henderson Highway in Tyler is closed due to power lines in the roadway.
Oncor and Tyler Police Department are on scene and directing traffic. Officials advise drivers to take alternate routes.
