Several crews responding to crash in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson Fire Department, CHRISTUS EMS and the Texas Department of Public Safety are responding to a crash in Rusk County.

The crash happened on FM 225 near County Road 438.

There have also been no reports of any injuries.

This story is developing. KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.

