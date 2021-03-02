RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson Fire Department, CHRISTUS EMS and the Texas Department of Public Safety are responding to a crash in Rusk County.
The crash happened on FM 225 near County Road 438.
There have also been no reports of any injuries.
This story is developing. KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.
- Marshall to hold clinic Wednesday for those needing first dose of Moderna vaccination
- City of Tyler: Upcoming events
- Several crews responding to crash in Rusk County
- Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, SPCA Texas continue animal cruelty investigation
- 15 people dead, others injured after SUV with 27 occupants collides with big rig in Southern California