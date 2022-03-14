LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — Several streets in Lufkin are experiencing flooding due to the storm that is moving through the area.

The following streets are affected:

Feagin Street in front of Chambers Park

Angelina Street (several stalled vehicles)

Frank Avenue in front of CHI

200 block of S. Raguet Street (FD on the scene of a high-water rescue)

Marble to golf-ball sized hail was reported in the city. According to city officials, no serious damage has been reported. Residents are advised to stay at home if possible.