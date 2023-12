HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Transportation said that the bridge over Cedar Creek Reservoir on State Highway 198 will be closed nightly starting Monday.

From 10 P.M. to 6 A.M. nightly until Tuesday workers will be setting precast caps for a bridge which will replace the current bridge that will include new approaches, grading, retaining walls, curb, gutter and striping.

There will be a detour set up with direction signs for drivers until the work is done.