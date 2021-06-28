Smith County holds meetings for road improvements

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County officials will host meetings for citizens to be involved in the second phase of their six-year road and bridge improvement plan.

Starting next week, a meeting will be held in each precinct in order to give an update on projects that have been completed so far and share what is in store for phase two.

The Citizen Input Meetings are scheduled for:

  • Precinct 1 — 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at Flint Baptist Church, at 11131 FM 2868 West in Flint
  • Precinct 2 — 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at First Baptist Church, at 801 E. Main St. in Whitehouse
  • Precinct 3 — 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at Lindale High School Cafeteria, at 920 E. Hubbard St. in Lindale
  • Precinct 4 — 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport (Old Terminal – HAMM Museum), at 150 Airport Drive in Tyler

Citizens can view the full six-year working draft road and bridge plan, which includes both maintenance and construction items, on the county’s website.

The first phase of the bond was approved by 73% of voters in a November 2017 election. Now that the third year of Phase 1 has come to an end, the Commissioners Court is discussing calling the second phase of the bond to improve roads.

