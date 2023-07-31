TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler intersection is closed to traffic after an 18-wheeler hit power lines on Monday morning.

According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, the truck struck the lines around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Sequoia Drive and Kidd Drive, knocking over power poles in the process.

No injuries were reported, but the lines and poles will need to be repaired or replaced and police are on the scene. Fixing the power lines and poles will “take a significant amount of time,” Erbaugh said.

People are asked to avoid that area if at all possible. This story will be updated when the intersection is clear.