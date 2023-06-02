UPDATE: All lanes of South Broadway Avenue are open as of 5:10 p.m., following a gas line repair on Friday afternoon.

UPDATE: Tyler Police Department said that the gas company has shut down a northbound near the gas leak. There is now only one north and south lane open on the 5700 block of South Broadway Avenue.

According to authorities, all lanes should be open by around 5 p.m. on Friday.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The south bound lane of South Broadway Avenue is closed due to a gas leak in the area, according to Tyler PD Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh.

Erbaugh said that one southbound lane is still open but traffic is very backed up and asked drivers to avoid the area between the 5700 block and the 5900 block of South Broadway Avenue if possible.

“The road will be open when the gas leak is repaired,” Erbaugh said. “This does not affect north bound traffic.”