Speed limit change planned for U.S. 59 in Nacogdoches next week

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) East Texas drivers will need to be a little slower starting next week on U.S. 59 in Nacogdoches.

According to TxDOT, starting Tuesday, April 13, the work zone speed limit on that road will be lowered, in addition to some lanes being closed.

Construction crews will be setting a concrete barrier wall for this project near Spradley Street.

The new temporary speed limit will be 45mph from County Road 524 to Spradley Street.

“The concrete barrier will protect motorists from the edge drop-off as well as workers in the area. The lane closures will only be necessary as the concrete barrier is placed. Once it is set, traffic on US 59 will function as normal,” said Rhonda Oaks, public information officer for the Lufkin District.

This $86.1 million dollar construction project includes:

new lanes on U.S. 59 that will directly connect to SL 224 just south of State Highway 7

overpasses at Spradley street

frontage roads for SL 224 between State Highway 7 and BU 59

Longview Bridge and Road is serving as contractor for the project that is on schedule to be completed in spring 2023.