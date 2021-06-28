Speed limits reduced for roads in Nacogdoches, Shelby, San Augustine counties

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Speed limit changes have been approved for sections of roadway in Nacogdoches, San Augustine and Shelby counties.

The Texas Transportation Commission approved the changes after considering results of engineering and traffic studies that were conducted at each location.

Nacogdoches County

The speed limit on US 59 South will be reduced from 75 mph to 60 mph for a little over a mile just south of Nacogdoches.

The change will extend the 60 mph speed limit for an additional 1.58 miles south towards Lufkin.

San Augustine County

The speed limit on FM 353 will be reduced from 50 mph to 45 mph from the San Augustine city limits to the Shelby County line.

Shelby County

In Shelby County, the speed limit will be slowed from 55 mph to 50 mph from the San Augustine County line to SH 87.

