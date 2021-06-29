Staying safe while sharing road with tractors

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With more tractors out and about this time of year, it is important to remember how to stay safe on the roads.

Tractors and other farm vehicles are not always equipped with brake lights, flashers, or signal lights. Drivers need to stay cautious when driving towards one.

The triangular sign means “slow moving vehicle”, which means you need to slow down, proceed with caution, and only pass if it is legal and safe to do so.

Those with the slow moving vehicles should do their part to put the reflective sign on their equipment, or have someone follow you in a vehicle equipped with hazard lights when you travel on the road.

The National Ag Safety Database recommends that those on tractors should properly hitch with adequate safety chains and only operate machinery in good repair on the highway.

Motorists should give tractors and combines room to operate, as they may make wider turns and could have to take up more than one lanes to properly turn.

LATEST POSTS: