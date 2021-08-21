Street in Tyler to be closed after heavy rain causes it to collapse

TYLER, Texas (KETK)-A portion of Old Bascom Road will be closed in Tyler on Saturday.

Around 1 p.m., the Tyler Police Department announced the street will not be open for travel from Old Omen Rd. to Southwood Dr.

The street was previously closed because heavy rain made part of the road collapse. Officers and road crews are working on the problem.

