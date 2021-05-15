Texas Department of Transportation encourages motorcycle safety after seeing spike in 2020

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Transportation has encouraged safety after they saw a spike in 2020 in deaths involving motorcycles wrecks.

Despite less traffic on the road, according to TxDOT in 2020 there were 7,481 motorcycle crashes in Texas. Out of the crashes 1,856 were seriously injured and 482 were killed.

“May through October is an especially dangerous period for motorcyclists in Texas,” said TxDOT Executive Director James Bass. “Of all the motorcyclist deaths in Texas during 2020, more than 61% happened in that period. It’s so important to remember that these motorcyclists don’t have the same protections that drivers in vehicles have, and that’s why we’re urging all motorists to stay watchful and alert when traveling alongside motorcycles so everyone can reach their destination safely.”

According to the Texas Transportation Institute reported that fatal crashes occur when drivers misjudge the motorcycle’s distance and speed and make left turns in front of an oncoming motorcyclist. In 2020, almost one-third of Texas motorcycle fatalities occurred in an intersection or were intersection related.

TxDOT gave the following safety tips for drivers to protect motorcyclists and prevent crashes: