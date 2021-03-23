Texas is the state with the most wrong-way crash fatalities in the country

(KETK)- A new AAA study put Texas in the top-spot for wrong-way crashes in the United States.

This research also shows the number of these deadly crashes are going up.

According to AAA, this increase is being seen nationwide.

From 2015 to 2018, there were more than 2,000 deaths from head on collisions while driving on driving on divided highways.

This averages out to 500 a year.

Researchers found most of these accidents were linked to old age, driving alone and alcohol.

“Six in 10 crashes involve an alcohol impaired driver, those over .080 were significantly more likely to be wrong way drivers than non alcohol impaired drivers involved in the same crashes,” said Joshua Zuber, AAA Texas.

AAA also said the presence of passengers may offer some protection.

They found 87% of wrong way drivers were alone in their car at the time.

The report also found from 2015 to 2018 alone, Texas had 309 deaths related to wrong way driving accidents.