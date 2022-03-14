TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Some ramps on Toll 49 will be closed this week due to maintenance, according to North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority.

The following ramps will be closed one at a time from 9 p.m.- 5 a.m. on the following nights:

Monday, March 14: FM16 North and South Bound Ramps

Tuesday, March 15: SH 64 North and South Bound Ramps

Wednesday, March 16: 2493 East and West Bound Ramps

Thursday, March 17: FM 756 East and West Bound Ramps

Motorists can stay updated on closures and road conditions by visiting NETRMA.org.

About the North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NET RMA)

The NET RMA is an independent government agency created to accelerate the development of transportation projects in North East Texas. Their mission is to implement transportation solutions that will enhance the quality of life and the economic environment in our area. The NET RMA is governed by a 21-member board of directors that represent each of the member counties: Bowie, Kaufman, Cass, Camp, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Panola, Rusk, Smith, Titus, Upshur, Wood and Van Zandt. Texas RMAs were made possible through an initiative passed by the State Legislature in 2001. The NET RMA was established in October 2004.