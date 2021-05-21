Traffic accident in Nacogdoches leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — One person died Friday afternoon in 2-car accident in Nacogdoches.

The name of the deceased was being withheld pending notification of relatives.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, the accident occurred about 5:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of East Main Street and involved a Kia and Volkswagen.

The Kia crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed head-on into the Volkswagen, the PD said.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to a hospital. The condition of the driver of the Volkswagen was not immediately known, police said.

Traffic was being rerouted from the accident scene.

