Traffic accident in Nacogdoches leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — One person died Friday afternoon in 2-car accident in Nacogdoches.
The name of the deceased was being withheld pending notification of relatives.
According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, the accident occurred about 5:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of East Main Street and involved a Kia and Volkswagen.
The Kia crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed head-on into the Volkswagen, the PD said.
The drivers of both vehicles were taken to a hospital. The condition of the driver of the Volkswagen was not immediately known, police said.
Traffic was being rerouted from the accident scene.
