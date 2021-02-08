TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Lufkin road obstructed after oversized load brings down powerlines

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Officials are urging drivers to avoid an area on Raguet Street until roadways are clear.
Raguet Street, from Frank Avenue to Spur 339, at SH 103 West in Lufkin was obstructed after an oversized load reportedly took down several power lines. Law enforcement is currently on the scene.
Motorists are advised to choose alternate routes and expect delays.
