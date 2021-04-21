TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Southbound ramp from HWY 259 closed in Nacogdoches County; arrest made after minor accident

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The southbound exit ramp from HWY 259 onto HWY 59 is temporarily closed.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, the ramp lane closed due to a pursuit where a suspect was arrested after a minor accident.

They advise drivers to use an alternate route until the scene is cleared.

KETK will keep you updated with any new information as it becomes available.

