Traffic alert: 1-car wreck blocks Highway 64 in Henderson

Traffic & Roads

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — A car flipped over on Highway 64 just west of Loop 571 in Henderson.

The one-car accident occurred about 3:45 p.m. Friday.

Rusk County EOM said the wreck blocked the roadway but did not have information on whether those in the car were injured.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51