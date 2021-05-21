Traffic alert: 1-car wreck blocks Highway 64 in Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — A car flipped over on Highway 64 just west of Loop 571 in Henderson.
The one-car accident occurred about 3:45 p.m. Friday.
Rusk County EOM said the wreck blocked the roadway but did not have information on whether those in the car were injured.
