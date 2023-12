NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A crash was reported Wednesday night in Nacogdoches involving an 18-wheeler on US 59 southbound.

According to TxDOT, the crash happened at the FM 225 exit and only one southbound lane was open for travel, as of 8 p.m.

Officials said drivers should prepare for delays or choose alternate routes as authorities work to clear the scene.