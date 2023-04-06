SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Lane closures and detours are expected after a rollover wreck on Highway 59.

A crash involving a truck was reported just north of Timpson in Shelby County. Drivers should “reduce speed and obey all traffic control as the scene clears,” TxDOT said.

Map from DriveTexas.org showing the area of the wreck.

According to DriveTexas.org, north and southbound lanes are impacted by a wreck involving an 18-wheeler. Traffic will be diverted into the southbound lanes until the scene is cleared.

KETK will keep you updated as more information becomes available.