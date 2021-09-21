TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler wreck closes westbound lanes on I-20

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Transportation reported that there was an 18-wheeler wreck on I-20 near exit 563.

Westbound lanes are closed and traffic will detour onto FM 2015, US 271, SL 323, US 69 back to IH 20.

