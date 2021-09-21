SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Transportation reported that there was an 18-wheeler wreck on I-20 near exit 563.
Westbound lanes are closed and traffic will detour onto FM 2015, US 271, SL 323, US 69 back to IH 20.
- Arp Elementary welcomes dads into the classroom for new WATCH D.O.G.S. program
- “It’s a big struggle right now” East Texas faces truck driver shortage along with nation
- School administrators gather in Longview summit
- TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler wreck closes westbound lanes on I-20
- Gilmer is chomping at the bit for their rematch with the Carthage Bulldogs Friday night