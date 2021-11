TRAFFIC ALERT: City of Tyler to begin work on upgrading traffic lights, expect lane closures

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Monday marks the beginning of a week-long project by the City of Tyler to upgrade systems in their traffic lights.

Work will be from 8:30 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. and should be completed by Friday afternoon. Drivers should expect lane closures at various intersections.

Below is the expected work that will be done at each intersection:

Monday, Nov. 1

Troup Highway and Lindbergh Drive

South Broadway Avenue and Market Square Boulevard

South Broadway Avenue and Centennial Parkway

South Broadway Avenue and Cumberland Road

Tuesday, Nov. 2

South Broadway Avenue and Heritage Drive

South Broadway Avenue and South Town Drive

South Broadway Avenue and Robert E. Lee Drive

South Broadway Avenue and Grande Boulevard

Wednesday, Nov. 3

South Broadway Avenue and Chimney Rock Drive/Donnybrook Avenue

South Broadway Avenue and Rieck Road

South Broadway Avenue and Rice Road/Shiloh Road

South Broadway Avenue and Independence Place

Thursday, Nov. 4