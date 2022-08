UPDATE: Per TxDOT, US 59 in Redland near FM 2021 is now clear and open for travel following an earlier crash.

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The northbound lanes of Route 59 at Redland are closed as crews clear a crash involving a log truck, according to TxDOT.

Angelina County motorists are asked to choose alternate routes until the scene is cleared.