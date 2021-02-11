TRAFFIC ALERT: DPS working major crash on I-20 at Highway 31

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Troopers at 7:15 p.m. were working a crash on IH-20 in Gregg County, westbound at the 589 exit.

Traffic is being diverted at the 587.

Westbound traffic is being exited onto FM 2087 and rerouted around the accident, according to the DPS. Motorists should expect delays and are asked to avoid the area if possible.

The DPS is asking motorist are urged to use caution on elevated roadways (bridges, overpasses) as icy road conditions will continue. Reduce speed as you approach these areas.

Multiple crashes have occurred on IH 20 and Toll 49.