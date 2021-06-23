TRAFFIC ALERT: First responders on site of multiple vehicle wreck at West Erwin and Loop 323

Traffic alert_1504380021739_25858330_ver1.0_640_360_1533325321275.jpg.jpg

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — First responders are on the scene Wednesday afternoon at West Erwin Street and Loop 323.

A person on the scene said multiple vehicles were involved.

