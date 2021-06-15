TRAFFIC ALERT: Gas leak causes road closure in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The Longview PD has issued the following traffic alert at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Gilmer Road between West Marshall Avenue and Zeola is closed due to a gas leak.

Motorists should take an alternative route around this area.

