TRAFFIC ALERT: Ice causing many wrecks on I-20 between Tyler and Dallas

CANTON, Texas – (KETK) — The Department of Public Safety is warning Thursday that ice is on some sections of Interstate 20 between Tyler and Dallas, especially in the Canton area.

Motorists should expect delays on I-20 just west of Canton. Traffic is being detoured off the interstate and onto access roads because of ice related accidents.

There is ice on bridges and overpasses, the DPS said.

Hazardous conditions on I-20 begin in the Van area and continue west into the Metroplex.

The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s office says an 18-wheeler turned over after hitting ice.

The DPS says other problem areas include I-20 at Highway 110 and I-20 at Toll 49.

There is also ice on overpasses on Toll 49.