TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Southbound traffic on South Broadway Avenue near the Village at Cumberland Park was down to one lane following a two-vehicle crash that killed one person and injured another on Friday evening, according to Tyler Police Department.

The crash happened in the 9300 block of South Broadway between Market Square Boulevard and Loop 49.

All northbound lanes remain open, according to Tyler PD.

The scene remains active with accident investigators and police in the roadway directing traffic. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.