TRAFFIC ALERT: Major accident in Tyler at Rhones Quarter Road and Grande

Traffic & Roads

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler police are on the site of a major traffic accident Tuesday afternoon at Rhones Quarter Road and East Grande Boulevard.

The accident involved multiple vehicles but no one was killed, said information from the police department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51