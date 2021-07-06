TRAFFIC ALERT: Major accident in Tyler at Rhones Quarter Road and Grande

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler police are on the site of a major traffic accident Tuesday afternoon at Rhones Quarter Road and East Grande Boulevard.
The accident involved multiple vehicles but no one was killed, said information from the police department.
