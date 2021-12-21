TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash blocks both lanes on Hwy 80 east of Loop 390 in Harrison County

Traffic & Roads

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Traffic alert_1504380021739_25858330_ver1.0_640_360_1533325321275.jpg.jpg

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – DPS Troopers responded to a major crash on Hwy 80, east of Loop 390 in Harrison County.

Both lanes of traffic have been blocked as emergency responders investigate. Motorists have been urged to avoid the area.

According to DPS, more information will be released once it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Nominate A Remarkable Woman of East Texas Do you know a Remarkable Woman in East Texas who deserves recognition? Nominate Her Now!
December 31 2021 11:59 pm

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51