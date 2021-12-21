TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash blocks both lanes on Hwy 80 east of Loop 390 in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – DPS Troopers responded to a major crash on Hwy 80, east of Loop 390 in Harrison County.
Both lanes of traffic have been blocked as emergency responders investigate. Motorists have been urged to avoid the area.
According to DPS, more information will be released once it becomes available.
